„Forsthaus Rampensau Germany“ 2025: Das sind die Kandidaten
 Foto: Joyn/Nadine Rupp

Welche Reality-Stars bei der 3. Staffel von „Forsthaus Rampensau Germany“ mit dabei sind, lesen Sie im Artikel.

Welche Kandidaten sind in der 3. Staffel von „Forsthaus Rampensau Germany“ mit dabei?

  • Eva Benetatou und Walentina Doronina (Reality-Stars)
  • Maurice Dziwak (Reality-Star) und Papa Frank 
  • Yeliz Koc und Dilara Kruse (Reality-Stars)
  • Sarah Knappik (Reality-Star) und Bernhard Schwendemann (Kartenleger)
  • Christo und C-Bas ("Bullshit-TV")
  • Max Bornmann und Melina Hoch (Reality-Stars)
  • Marc-Robin Wenz und Henna Urrehman (Reality-Stars)
  • Oliver Ginkel und Paul Abster ("Make Love, Fake Love")
  • Gina Beckmann (Reality-Star) und Leon.Content (Content Creator)

Wo kann man "Forsthaus Rampensau germany" schauen?

Alle Staffeln finden Sie auf der Streaming-Plattform Joyn.

 

Die Gewinner von „Forsthaus Rampensau Germany“

  1. Staffel: Kevin „Flocke“ Platzer und Diogo Sangre
  2. Staffel: Peter Klein und Yvonne Woelke

Um was geht es bei „Forsthaus Rampensau Germany“?

