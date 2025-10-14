„Forsthaus Rampensau Germany“ 2025: Das sind die Kandidaten

Welche Reality-Stars bei der 3. Staffel von „Forsthaus Rampensau Germany“ mit dabei sind, lesen Sie im Artikel.
Welche Kandidaten sind in der 3. Staffel von „Forsthaus Rampensau Germany“ mit dabei?
- Eva Benetatou und Walentina Doronina (Reality-Stars)
- Maurice Dziwak (Reality-Star) und Papa Frank
- Yeliz Koc und Dilara Kruse (Reality-Stars)
- Sarah Knappik (Reality-Star) und Bernhard Schwendemann (Kartenleger)
- Christo und C-Bas ("Bullshit-TV")
- Max Bornmann und Melina Hoch (Reality-Stars)
- Marc-Robin Wenz und Henna Urrehman (Reality-Stars)
- Oliver Ginkel und Paul Abster ("Make Love, Fake Love")
- Gina Beckmann (Reality-Star) und Leon.Content (Content Creator)
Wo kann man "Forsthaus Rampensau germany" schauen?
Alle Staffeln finden Sie auf der Streaming-Plattform Joyn.